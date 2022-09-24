Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 35,531 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Casey’s General Stores worth $47,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

