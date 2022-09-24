Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $52,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

