SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

SEAS opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

