SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 11,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

SEEK Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2589 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

