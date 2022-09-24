SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

SLS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

