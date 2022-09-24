SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
SLS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.