Sentivate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,630.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $31,630.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power.”

