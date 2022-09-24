Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 47,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 930,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after buying an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 1,465,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 552,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

