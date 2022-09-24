ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lessened by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after buying an additional 101,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded down $9.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.36 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

