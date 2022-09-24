Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 169,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

