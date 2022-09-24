Signata (SATA) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Signata (SATA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $2,476.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signata is sata.technology.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF).”

