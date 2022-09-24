Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $109.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

