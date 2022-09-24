Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $109.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
