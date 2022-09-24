SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,990.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00288203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00151553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00749285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00631473 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000950 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

