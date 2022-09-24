Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 67 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.24. 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

