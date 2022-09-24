Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 12,329 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of SPXL stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $58.89. 17,195,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939,965. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $147.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.