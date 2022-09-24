Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 496,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,233. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00.

