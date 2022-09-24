Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $241.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.65. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

