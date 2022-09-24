SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Down 2.4%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.81. 48,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 14,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
SoFi Next 500 ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.