SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Cut by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 7.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $95,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

