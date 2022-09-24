SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $115.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.