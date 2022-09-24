SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $115.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
