SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 927,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

