Splintershards Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.02 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004817 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.01673493 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 926,919,882 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

