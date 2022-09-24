Sportech (LON:SPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 53276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.36. The firm has a market cap of £20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

