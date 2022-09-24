srnArt Gallery 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $60,537.33 and $61.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011205 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137021 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.01858877 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery
