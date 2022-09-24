StaFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $988,151.00 (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $36.49 million and approximately $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00032104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000287 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.