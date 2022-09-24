Starter Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (START)

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Starter has traded up 90.2% against the dollar. Starter has a market capitalization of $103,085.82 and approximately $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005832 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Starter

Starter (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Buying and Selling Starter

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starter using one of the exchanges listed above.

