Step Hero (HERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $23,301.18

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $23,301.18 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.13 or 0.99993115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011713 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005840 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

