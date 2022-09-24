Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Robert W. Baird

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

