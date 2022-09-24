Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

SYBT stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

