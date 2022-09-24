StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of ESBA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
About Empire State Realty OP
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
