StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MPX opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 50.53%.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
