StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Price Performance

MPX opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.