StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

