StockNews.com Lowers Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 2.1 %

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

