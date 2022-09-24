StockNews.com Lowers American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.41. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 23.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

