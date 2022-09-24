StockNews.com Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of RPD opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

