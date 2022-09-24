Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.14

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.52. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 25,754 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $99.06 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.