Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.25

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 260948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. CIBC cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 335.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

