Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.47

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Articles

