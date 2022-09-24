Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.21

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 170128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Symrise Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

