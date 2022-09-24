Synthetix Trading Down 11% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00012794 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $578.85 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,969.17 or 0.99994631 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006858 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060366 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011590 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00067790 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.