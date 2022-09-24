Syscoin Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $115.82 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,936.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00632991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00261605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009371 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 661,843,682 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

