T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lessened by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 4.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $214,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 253.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,529.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

