T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 1,967,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,877. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.