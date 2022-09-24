tBTC (TBTC) Price Up 1% This Week

tBTC (TBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One tBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,300.00 or 1.01094492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tBTC has traded up 1% against the US dollar. tBTC has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get tBTC alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

tBTC Profile

tBTC was first traded on May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. tBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@keep_project. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. tBTC’s official website is tbtc.network.

Buying and Selling tBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.