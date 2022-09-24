Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

See Also

