Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Price Performance

TIIAY stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.