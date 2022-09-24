Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $6.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SFIX. Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.