Tenset (10SET) Trading Down 23% This Week

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Tenset coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00006294 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $233.51 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002065 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,964,892 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

