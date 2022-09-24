Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,643,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,672 shares during the period. Teradata makes up 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $60,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Teradata by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

TDC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

