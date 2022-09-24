Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0120

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $275,855.99 and approximately $26.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,094.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00632884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00261045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

