The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.